UPDATE 3-Austria sues Airbus over suspected Eurofighter fraud
* Airbus says learned about intended actions through media (Adds confirmation from the ministry, potential damage)
Cbank likely to curb gold coin sale by banks-Business Standard
MILAN, Feb 16 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is talking to 14 banks to syndicate a 5.2 billion euro loan it provided to fund the purchase of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft by Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the head of Intesa's operations in Russia told Reuters.
* Airbus Defence and Space, the world's second largest space company, says it has signed a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the construction of the second European service module (ESM) for NASA's Orion spacecraft