----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Renault-Nissan to double India output to 800,000 vehicles by 2015-16 - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dem38s

----

Half of Indian companies' FX exposure unhedged - Indian Express

link.reuters.com/cem38s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre)