Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's prime minister will preside over a national security council meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the suspected murder of the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, his office said.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Pilots at American Airlines Group Inc denounced the carrier's chief executive officer, Doug Parker, on Tuesday, citing his decision last week to skip a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.