BRIEF-Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Lafarge plans to expand India operations - Economic Times
()
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group
* FDA staff: postmarketing data suggests opana er reformulation likely reduced nasal abuse rates, but data limitations makes it hard to determine magnitude of effect
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.