----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Piramal eyes Ind Swift's contract research facilities - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/jyq42t

----------

Sun Group in talks to buy Deccan Chargers IPL team - Financial Express

link.reuters.com/dyq42t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))