----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Oil ministry rejects oil companies buying ADB stake-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/qur28s

----

Oil firms to raise petrol prices this month- Economic Times

r.reuters.com/nur28s

----

Trade secretary to be new telecoms regulator - Economic Times

r.reuters.com/jur28s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)