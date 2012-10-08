----------

Reliance raises $1.5 bln in overseas bond - PTI in Hindustan Times

link.reuters.com/jyk23t

Australia, India uranium deal likely next week - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gyk23t

Foreign farm equipment companies head to India - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dyk23t

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; 91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net)