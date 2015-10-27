(Corrects attribution throughout to company statement, not
adviser Rothschild)
MUMBAI Oct 27 Indian solar and wind energy
company ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd sold a "significant
minority stake" to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA) for $200 million, the company said in a
statement.
ADIA's investment was part of a broader $265-million
fundraising by new and existing investors in ReNew Power
Ventures, it added. Financial adviser Rothschild advised the Abu
Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.
ReNew Power will use the funds as capital expenditure for
its solar and wind projects, according to the statement.
