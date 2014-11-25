NEW DELHI Nov 25 India has yet to decide on the
dates for selling a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Coal
India and 5 percent in Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, a government official said after a meeting with the
finance minister on Tuesday.
The stake sales are crucial for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government to hit its ambitious budget targets. Asset
sales are already running behind schedule, pressuring a deficit
target of 4.1 percent of GDP for the fiscal year to March.
The Coal India sale may be done in two tranches of 5 percent
each, said the official who declined to be named before an
announcement. The offering for shares of the world's largest
coal miner could fetch a third of the government's $9.5 billion
annual divestment target for this fiscal year.
The official said the government was monitoring market
conditions to finalise dates for the sales. The government is
also looking to sell 5 percent of Steel Authority of India Ltd
.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing
by Mark Potter)