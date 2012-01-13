(Corrects name in first paragraph to Ascendas Pte Ltd, not Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust; adds comments from Ascendas Pte and Ascendas REIT in paras 5-7)

By Indulal PM and Aditi Shah

MUMBAI Jan 13 Singapore property funds Ascendas Pte Ltd and Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd are in talks to invest a total of about $100 million in a special economic zone near the Indian city of Pune, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The funds are negotiating with Indiareit Fund Advisors, a property fund managed by Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal, and real estate developer Paranjape Schemes to buy a majority stake in the Blue Ridge SEZ, the sources said.

Paranjape Schemes Managing Director Shashank Paranjape denied that talks were taking place with the two funds.

Indiareit and Mapletree declined to comment.

Sarah Wong, a spokeswoman for Ascendas Pte Ltd, said the company does not comment on market speculation.

"Our company constantly explores growth opportunities in India, and any material developments will be announced at the appropriate juncture," she said in an emailed statement.

Ascendas Funds Management Ltd, which manages the listed Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), said in a statement it "is not in talks with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd or any other party regarding any such investment in Pune or any other part of India."

Special economic zones are export-oriented regions that enjoy significant tax breaks to generate jobs and investment.

Indiareit is a unit of Piramal Healthcare, which manages about $1 billion in assets. It invested in the 130-acre Blue Ridge project between 2006 and 2008.

Last year, Paranjepe and Indiareit held unsuccessful talks to sell a majority stake in the project to Tata Realty Fund, the property investment arm of salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group.

Indiareit Chief Executive Ramesh Jogani told Reuters last month that the fund would sell two assets to generate 1.75 billion rupees to 2 billion rupees by June.

He would not elaborate on what assets would be sold.

Indiareit sold five properties worth a total of 7 billion rupees between September 2008 and March 2011, its website shows.

Indian developer DLF said last month that it and a joint venture partner had sold another SEZ project in Pune for 8.1 billion rupees (about $150 million) to a fund managed by Blackstone Group.

Real estate firms in India are facing higher funding costs and slowing sales after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010.

($1=51.55 rupees)