* Bengaluru shut down after violent protests
* Companies, executives say city still retains edge
* But water, infrastructure challenges loom large
By Supriya Kurane and Robin Paxton
BENGALURU, Sept 16 Oracle employees
were at work on Monday when protesters entered their nine-storey
building in India's technology hub, Bengaluru, and asked them to
leave in support of demonstrations that had erupted across the
city over a water dispute.
By early afternoon, one of the U.S. software giant's biggest
overseas offices had been evacuated, two employees there told
Reuters, as had the Bengaluru premises of dozens of
multinationals and Indian firms that stayed shut on Tuesday to
ensure staff safety.
A spokeswoman for Oracle in India said no one was available
to comment on the incident.
Two days of violence, in which protesters torched buses and
clashed with riot police after a court ordered Karnataka state
to share water from a river with another region, have exposed
the growing pains of the dynamic technology hub's chaotic boom.
"They come and live here, which means our resources are
being used by them. Tomorrow, if there is no water in the city,
will they have an office here?" said 30-year-old local activist
Keerthi Shankaraghatta, who led a group that staged peaceful
calls to shut down several offices during the protests.
Videos posted on his Facebook page show employees from
companies including Accenture and ICICI Bank
being escorted out of their offices.
ICICI declined to comment. Accenture did not respond to a
request for comment.
Bengaluru businesses have faced four days of disruption this
month after the water protests and an unrelated strike, hitting
operations in a city that accounts for a significant chunk of
India's $97 billion in information technology exports.
The head of Indian drugmaker Biocon jokingly
referred to Bengaluru as "Bandhaluru", using the Hindi word
"Bandh" for closed.
Employees of two large Indian companies told Reuters their
buses were stopped and rocked by protesters, who asked them to
join the demonstrations.
Cars and trucks registered in the neighbouring state of
Tamil Nadu were smashed and set on fire. A 22-year-old IT
worker, who declined to be identified, said she saw a police van
in flames.
"For the first time, I felt unsafe in a city I love so
much," said Prejin Joe, who runs a tech startup in Bengaluru and
is originally from another southern state, Kerala.
"NEVER GIVE UP"
Despite such experiences, and images of burning buses and
trucks broadcast by Indian TV news channels, employers said the
spasm of violence, in which two people were killed, had done no
major damage to the appeal of the southern city.
Several big employers contacted by Reuters said the violence
had not changed their view of the city as an attractive place to
be based. None was prepared to be quoted.
Yet major infrastructure problems like congestion and poor
water management, if not adequately addressed, may over time
blunt Bengaluru's edge over other dynamic commercial centres in
India and beyond.
From a sleepy retirement centre known as "Garden City" in
the 1990s, Bengaluru, or Bangalore, has grown to become a
sprawling metropolis of 10 million that is home to major offices
of firms such as Amazon.com, Dell and local giant Wipro
.
To some, Bengaluru's rise mirrors India's economic progress
over the past two decades, with business parks staffed with
thousands of young, English-speaking graduates lured by the
city's cosmopolitan feel and well-paid office jobs.
But the growth has come at a cost. Streets are gridlocked,
property prices have jumped and lakes and open spaces concreted
over. Many locals like Shankaraghatta are angry at the pressure
new inhabitants put on resources.
"Bangalore definitely has its challenges in terms of
traffic, water and infrastructure. The government has got a lot
to do in terms of urban planning, but this city has a
never-give-up attitude," said Ryan Fernando, head of a
Bengaluru-based chain of nutrition clinics.
400 MILLION MORE CITY DWELLERS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grand designs to build 100
futuristic 'smart' cities that promise a hygienic, networked
life for residents, but India's existing urban spaces lack
efficient public transport and sanitation.
In the southern city of Chennai, poor urban planning and
rampant "encroachment" by property developers were blamed for
exacerbating deadly floods last December.
With India's cities forecast to absorb 400 million more
people within a generation, experts worry the hassles of doing
business could eventually outweigh the cost advantages that
brought so many companies to Bengaluru.
Cities like Hyderabad, nearly 600 km (370 miles) to the
north, are rushing to offer tax incentives and tout newer
infrastructure to lure big employers away from crowded
Bengaluru. Facebook, Uber and Google have large
offices in Hyderabad.
But for now the advantages Bengaluru enjoys, with its
unrivalled pool of skilled software engineers and swanky
business parks, make it the city of choice for most large firms.
Companies leased out top grade office space of more than 7
million square feet in Bengaluru in the first nine months of
2015, double 2013 levels and more than any other Indian city,
according to property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield data.
Hyderabad also leased out double the amount of prime
commercial space in 2015 from two years earlier, but at the
lower level of over 2 million square feet, the data showed.
"What has happened has been blown out of proportion.
Bengaluru's mojo has not gone," said Shailesh Pathak, executive
director at Bhartiya Group, which runs an integrated
residential, business and commercial township in Bengaluru.
"People will certainly diversify to Hyderabad, Chennai, the
Delhi National Capital Region and Pune - as they are already
doing. But Bengaluru remains head and shoulders above all other
megacities."
(Additional reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil, Tanvi Mehta,
Tenzin Pema, Nivedita Balu, Ateeq Shariff and Siddharth Cavale
in BENGALURU; Sankalp Phartiyal, Zeba Siddiqui and Euan Rocha in
MUMBAI; Krishna N. Das and Douglas Busvine in NEW DELHI; Writing
by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Mike Collett-White)