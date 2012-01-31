MUMBAI Jan 31 State-run Punjab National Bank expects its net interest margin to be at 3.5 percent for fiscal year ending March 2012 and loan growth is likely at 18 percent on year, its Chairman K. R. Kamath said.

The bank has reported its December quarter net interest margin at 3.88 percent compared to 4.13 percent a year ago, he said.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre)