MUMBAI Dec 23 Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the gas-rich Gulf emirate, is in talks to invest $200 million in residential property in India, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

QIA is holding "conversations" with Kotak Realty Fund, run by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which would manage the investments on behalf of the Middle Eastern fund, the source said, declining to be named as the deal has not been finalised.

Kotak would also make a small investment, and plans to focus on residential property developments in major cities across Asia's third-largest economy for QIA, the source added.

Kotak declined to comment. QIA did not respond to emails or calls.

