NEW DELHI Nov 17 India is considering to allow qualified foreign investors to invest in local equities, a finance ministry source said on Thursday, which would pave the way for overseas retail investors to invest in Indian markets.

India earlier this year allowed foreign investors to buy up to a cumulative $10 billion in domestic equity funds, opening the door wider to capital flows into an expanding economy. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)