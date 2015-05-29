(Updates with no radiation leak)
NEW DELHI May 29 A scare at Delhi's Indira
Gandhi International Airport over a suspected radioactive leak
turned out to be a false alarm on Friday as atomic inspectors
gave the all clear.
Airport authorities reported earlier that there had been a
leak in a consignment of sodium iodide 131 - a radioactive
liquid used in so-called nuclear medicine - that arrived on a
Turkish Airlines passenger flight.
"After an extensive assessment, the Atomic Energy Regulatory
Board (AERB) has confirmed that there was no leak of any
radioactive substance in the subject shipments at Delhi
Airport," a spokesman for airport operator DIAL said.
The company handling the materials, Celebi, received
clearance to resume import operations, DIAL said, adding: "All
other operations at Delhi Airport continue to be normal and were
never interrupted."
An emergency team that included representatives of India's
National Disaster Response Force and atomic regulators had
cordoned off the part of the airport's cargo complex where the
leak was suspected. Passenger operations were not affected.
Turkish Airlines did not comment.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Rupam Jain Nair, Andrew
MacAskill, Devidutta Tripathy and Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)