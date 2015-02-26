UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's railway budget, to be presented later on Thursday, will signal the direction of long-term reforms needed to revamp the world's fourth-largest rail network, its minister said.
"The budget will set the direction of long and difficult road of reform," Suresh Prabhu told state-run broadcaster DD News ahead of his budget presentation.
India's decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25 percent boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with the railway budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: