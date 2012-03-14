UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
NEW DELHI, March 14 India's state-owned railway will raise passenger fares for fiscal year 2012/13, the railway minister said on Wednesday, the first increase in nearly a decade.
Unveiling the ministry's budget to parliament for one of the world's largest rail networks, Dinesh Trivedi also said gross traffic receipts for the same period were expected at 1.33 trillion rupees ($26.64 billion). ($1=49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.