UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
March 14 India's railway plans to earn 893.4 billion rupees ($17.9 billion) from its freight operations for the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.
Speaking as he unveiled the ministry's budget to parliament, he also said that gross traffic receipts are expected at 1.33 trillion rupees for the same period.
Trivedi also said the railways would introduce 75 new express trains next fiscal year. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.