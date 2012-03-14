March 14 India's railway plans to earn 893.4 billion rupees ($17.9 billion) from its freight operations for the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.

Speaking as he unveiled the ministry's budget to parliament, he also said that gross traffic receipts are expected at 1.33 trillion rupees for the same period.

Trivedi also said the railways would introduce 75 new express trains next fiscal year. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury)