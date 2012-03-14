UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
NEW DELHI, March 14 India's railway ministry plans to borrow 500 billion rupees ($10.02 billion) from the market through the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) in the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.
Speaking as he unveiled the ministry's budget to parliament, he also said India planned to invest $147 billion in the railways during the next five-year plan period that runs from 2012 to 2017. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.