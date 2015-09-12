NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Two British women have been killed and five injured on Saturday after two carriages of an Indian train derailed on route to the Himalayan city of Shimla, a railways spokesman said.

The women were part of a group of 37 British tourists who had hired four carriages on the Kalka-to-Shimla train, a popular heritage journey in northern India. Two of the carriages derailed about 15 minutes after setting off from Kalka at 1245 IST, Anil Saxena, a spokesman for Indian Railways told Reuters.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known and the railways are investigating, Saxena said.

The injured British tourists are being treated at a hospital in the city of Chandigarh, he said. No one else was hurt. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)