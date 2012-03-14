UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
NEW DELHI, March 14 Indian railways expects to garner 40 billion rupees ($801.20 million) from higher passenger fares in 2012/13, Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi told reporters.
Earlier, the minister announced the first increase in nearly a decade to passenger fares while presenting the railway budget in parliament. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.