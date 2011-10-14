NEW DELHI Oct 14 Indian railways will raise their development surcharge on all goods traffic from Saturday to 5 percent, from 2 percent, a government statement said.

It will also raise tariffs for the "busy season", which runs from runs from October to June, to 10 percent from 7 percent, the statement showed on Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)