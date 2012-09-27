NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India has imposed a 3.7 percent service tax on railway freight transportation, effective from the start of October, a government statement said on Thursday.

The Indian government has been trying to raise revenue to plug a fiscal deficit that is likely to overshoot a target of 5.1 percent for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)