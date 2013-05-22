MUMBAI May 22 Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo
Co, which bought control of Ranbaxy Laboratories
in 2008, said it believes unnamed former shareholders
of the Indian company hid information regarding U.S. regulatory
probes into Ranbaxy.
Last week, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to felony charges related
to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and
criminal fines under a settlement with the U.S. Department of
Justice.
"Daiichi Sankyo believes that certain former shareholders of
Ranbaxy concealed and misrepresented critical information
concerning the U.S. DOJ and FDA investigations," the Japanese
company said in a statement on its website, referring to the
U.S. Department of Justice and the Food and Drug Administration.
"Daiichi Sankyo is currently pursuing its available legal
remedies and cannot comment further on the subject at this
time," the statement said.
The Japanese company did not identify the shareholders.
Daiichi Sankyo, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker, bought a 63.9
percent stake in Ranbaxy for $4.2 billion in 2008. It bought
shares from the controlling shareholder group, led by brothers
Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, as well as through a tender
offer and an issue of new shares.
Reuters could not immediately reach the Singh brothers for
comment after business hours on Wednesday through two of their
companies. A mobile phone for Malvinder Singh, who was Ranbaxy's
chairman and chief executive at the time of the sale, was
unanswered.
"Daiichi Sankyo continues to support Ranbaxy in its efforts
to address and correct the conduct of the past which led to the
investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration. These efforts include significant
changes to Ranbaxy's management, culture, operations and
compliance," the company said.