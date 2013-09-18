Sept 18 During a visit to a facility of leading
Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd last year,
U.S. inspectors found that a black fibre embedded in a tablet
may have been a hair from an employee's arm, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
That and other quality concerns led the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to impose an "import alert" on its Mohali plant
last week, saying the factory owned by India's biggest drugmaker
by sales had not ensured manufacturing quality.
Ranbaxy, which is 63.5 percent-owned by Japan's Daiichi
Sankyo Co and gets more than 40 percent of its sales
from the United States, did not immediately respond to a request
on Wednesday for comment on the FDA observations.
The FDA's action has dealt another blow to an Indian generic
drug industry battered by a rash of American regulatory rebukes
and as U.S. demand for generics grows, especially under
President Barack Obama's new healthcare programme.
The import alert issued to Ranbaxy prohibits it from making
FDA-regulated drugs at the Mohali facility and selling them in
the United States until its methods, facilities and controls are
in compliance with good manufacturing standards.
The unexpected import ban on the Mohali facility sent shares
in Ranbaxy plunging by one-third on Monday, and comes just a few
months after it pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to
drug safety and agreed to $500 million in fines.
It brings under sanction all three of Ranbaxy's plants in
India dedicated to supplying the United States, and followed FDA
inspections in September and December last year.
During one of the inspections, the FDA concluded that a
black fibre embedded in a tablet was likely either "tape
remnants on the nozzle head of the machine or a hair from an
employee's arm that could be exposed on loading the machine",
the documents showed.
Ranbaxy had said on Tuesday it would review the details of
the FDA import alert and take "all necessary steps to resolve
the concerns" at the earliest.
"The USFDA had conducted inspections at Ranbaxy's Mohali
facility in 2012, resulting in certain observations," Ranbaxy
said in the statement. "The company believes that it has made
further improvements at its Mohali facility ... and remains
committed to addressing all concerns of the USFDA."
LATEST BLOW
The Mohali plant, in the northern state of Punjab, had not
been making U.S. exports since last November, when it
voluntarily recalled its generic version of cholesterol-lowering
drug Lipitor in the United States due to the potential presence
of glass particles in certain batches.
The FDA's ban of U.S. shipments from the Mohali plant was
unexpected as the facility is relatively new and accounted for
50 percent of new generic drug filings by Ranbaxy, said Sarabjit
Kour Nangra, a sector analyst at Angel Broking.
The latest action against Ranbaxy came months after the FDA
imposed an import ban on one of the plants of Wockhardt Ltd
after inspectors found torn data records in a waste
heap and urinals that emptied into an open drain in a bathroom
six metres from the entrance to a sterile manufacturing area.
Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said this month the
problem at its Waluj plant was "an inexcusable lapse, but we
have taken swift and definitive action, both corrective and
pre-emptive".
India produces nearly 40 percent of generic drugs and
over-the-counter products and 10 percent of finished dosages
used in the United States. In March, India allowed the FDA to
add seven inspectors, which will bring its staff in India to 19.
In Ranbaxy's case, the FDA inspections in Mohali also found
that a tablet was not within the specified weight limit, the FDA
inspectors wrote.
Other findings by the FDA included use of dirty glassware,
spots and abrasions on the surface of tablets and potential
packaging line failure that resulted in unlabeled bottles sent
to pharmacies.
The latest Ranbaxy import ban and a weak rupee may force
Daiichi Sankyo to revise down full-year guidance when it
announces first half earnings on Oct. 31, Atsushi Seki, an
analyst with Barclays Japan wrote in a report.
"It appears Ranbaxy still has problems that need to be
resolved," Seki wrote.
Ranbaxy has lost half its value from its highest level in
2008, when it was first hit by an import ban.