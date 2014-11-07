BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
MUMBAI Nov 7 India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell 4.4 percent in pre-open trading on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked tentative approval for certain generic drugs.
The FDA revoked permission for Ranbaxy's cheap copy of AstraZeneca Plc's heartburn drug Nexium and for a copy of Roche Holding AG's antiviral Valcyte after the Indian drug maker's plants were banned over quality control issues. (Reporting by Indulal PM)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.