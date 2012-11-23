BRIEF-Memphasys says co and Prime Biologics Pte agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in NSW Supreme Court
MUMBAI Nov 23 Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's top drugmaker by sales, said it has recalled its cholesterol lowering drug atorvastatin from the United States.
The recall will temporarily disrupt supplies of the generic Lipitor to the U.S., Ranbaxy, a unit of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co, said in a statement.
The investigation in this regard is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the company expects to resume supplies, it said.
Ranbaxy shares extended losses and were down 1.87 percent by 0553 GMT. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Sirona Biochem announces management changes