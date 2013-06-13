BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit receives warning letter from U.S. FDA
MUMBAI, June 13 Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's No.1 drugmaker by sales, plans to file three to four generic drug applications every year that can earn it a six-month marketing exclusivity in the United States, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
The first company that seeks approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of a patented medicine gets exclusive rights to sell it for 180 days after patent expiry.
"We have a very ambitious growth plan for our U.S. business," Arun Sawhney, told Reuters in an interview, a month after the company pleaded guilty in a U.S. Justice Department probe related to drug safety.
"We are targeting three to four first-to-file filings every year... We will be strengthening our dermatology business in the U.S. with a good slew of products in the future."
Ranbaxy is controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Sunil Nair)
