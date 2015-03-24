NEW DELHI, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
top court on Tuesday called on two lawyers to explain comments
made in a controversial BBC documentary on the gang rape and
murder of a woman on a Delhi bus, after female advocates said
the remarks were "inhumane" and "unjustifiable".
The documentary "India's Daughter" was banned by the
government earlier this month, when the home minister said
remarks by Mukesh Singh - one of four men convicted for the
December 2012 crime - in which he blamed the victim, were
derogatory and an affront to the dignity of women.
The remarks, widely broadcast before the ban was imposed,
also prompted the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association to
seek action against the convicted men's defence lawyers, Ajai
Pratap Singh and Manohar Lal Sharma, who were also interviewed
in the documentary.
"We have heard the argument, pleadings and grievances urged
in the petition. The matter requires consideration in view of
the factual and legal submissions," said the two-judge bench,
ordering the lawyers to respond within a fortnight.
In the petition, female lawyers urged the Supreme Court to
ban the two men from the court premises and demanded they
apologise for the "inhumane, scandalous, unjustifiable, biased,
outrageous and ill-minded" remarks.
The women lawyers said they wanted the right to work with
dignity and without gender bias. "We need an environment where
we are fearless," they said.
Excerpts from the documentary's interviews with Mukesh Singh
and the two lawyers were widely broadcast in India, grabbing
newspaper headlines and sparking anger on social media.
"We have the best culture. In our (Indian) culture, there is
no place for a woman," said Sharma in one excerpt.
In another extract, he said "The girl or woman is more
precious than a gem, than a diamond. It is up to you how you
want to keep that diamond, if you put the diamond on the street,
certainly the dog will take it. You can't stop him."
Singh's remark was "If very important, she (a woman/girl)
should go outside, but she should go with her family members.
She should not go in night hours with her boyfriend."
Sharma, contacted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, refused
to comment, but Singh said he was not against women.
"I have not received any Supreme Court notice yet. As soon
as I get it, I will reply to the court. I am fighting against
western culture. My fight is not against any girl or woman or
lady," he said.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty, Writing by Nita Bhalla, Editing
by Tim Pearce)