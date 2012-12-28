UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada surges after Cinven and rival make bid approaches
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
SINGAPORE Dec 29 The Indian gang-rape victim whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests has died, the Singapore hospital treating her said on Saturday.
"We are very sad to report that the patient passed away peacefully at 4.45 a.m. on Dec 29, 2012 (1645 GMT Friday). Her family and officials from the High Commission of India were by her side," Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said in a statement.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
LONDON, Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015.