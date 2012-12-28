SINGAPORE Dec 29 The Indian gang-rape victim whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests has died, the Singapore hospital treating her said on Saturday.

"We are very sad to report that the patient passed away peacefully at 4.45 a.m. on Dec 29, 2012 (1645 GMT Friday). Her family and officials from the High Commission of India were by her side," Mount Elizabeth Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said in a statement.