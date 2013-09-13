By Sruthi Gottipati and Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 Four men were sentenced to
death on Friday for raping and murdering a woman in New Delhi
last December, satisfying a public clamour for them to be hanged
for a crime that forced India to confront its culture of
violence against women.
"These are the times when gruesome crimes against women have
become rampant, and courts cannot turn a blind eye to the need
to send a strong deterrent message to the perpetrators of such
crimes," Judge Yogesh Khanna said in a ruling that capped one of
the most notorious criminal trials in modern Indian history.
Cheers went up from a crowd inside and outside the Delhi
courthouse when lawyers rushed out to announce the sentence,
which had been widely expected after Khanna found the four men
guilty this week of "cold-blooded" rape and murder.
The victim, who was raped for an hour and tortured with an
iron rod on a moving bus, became a symbol of the dangers women
face in a country where a rape is reported on average every 21
minutes and acid attacks and cases of molestation are common.
"The increasing trend of crimes against women can be
arrested only once the society realise that there will be no
tolerance (of) any form of deviance against women," said Khanna.
He ordered the men to "be hanged by neck till they are
dead". In a symbolic gesture, he broke the nib of the pen so
that it could not be used to sign another death order, court
officials said.
Lawyers for all four men said they would appeal, which means
their execution could still be years away. The case will go to
the High Court and then Supreme Court. If they confirm the
sentences, the final decision will lie with the president, who
has the power to grant clemency.
India, with its poorly trained police force and clogged
courts, is struggling to curb violence against women.
Social commentators say patriarchal attitudes towards women
have not been diluted by more than a decade of rapid economic
growth. Reports of rape, dowry deaths, molestation, sexual
harassment and other crimes against women rose by 6.4 percent in
2012 from the previous year, the government said.
One of the defence lawyers, A.P. Singh, suggested in court
that Khanna had bowed to political pressure after top
politicians, including the country's interior minister, said the
death penalty was assured. There was no immediate comment from
the judge, who left the courtroom after delivering his ruling.
Interior minister Sushilkumar Shinde denied that there had
been any political interference, telling a TV news channel: "No
judicial authority can be influenced by the government."
The sentence threw a spotlight on India's paradoxical
attitude towards the death penalty.
The country's judges hand down, on average, 130 death
sentences every year but India has executed just three people in
the past 17 years. There are currently 477 people on death row.
In November, India ended what many human rights groups had
interpreted as an undeclared moratorium on capital punishment
when it executed a man convicted for the 2008 militant attack on
the city of Mumbai. Three months later, it hanged a Kashmiri
separatist for a 2001 militant attack on parliament.
PROTESTS
Although the Supreme Court ruled in the 1980s that the death
penalty should be imposed only in the "rarest of rare" cases,
opponents say the reality is quite different.
Indian courts sentenced 1,455 prisoners to death between
2001 and 2011, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
One of the four men sentenced on Friday, gym instructor
Vinay Sharma, wept as he was dragged out of the court, where
police with riot gear had formed a barricade to keep crowds
back.
"Today we can breathe a little easier," said the victim's
mother, who hugged a police officer outside the court after the
sentence was read. "I hope the conviction will deter people from
committing such crimes in future."
"The way they hurt my daughter, I wanted them hurt too," the
father told reporters at the family's Delhi apartment.
The sentencing was the climax of a seven-month trial, often
held behind closed doors, that was punctuated dramatically by a
fifth defendant hanging himself in his jail cell. A sixth, who
was under 18 at the time of the attack, was earlier sentenced to
three years detention, the maximum allowed under juvenile law.
Prosecutors had called for the "harshest punishment" to be
given to Sharma, bus cleaner Akshay Kumar Singh, fruit-seller
Pawan Gupta, and unemployed Mukesh Singh for last December's
murder to signal that such attacks cannot be tolerated.
The four men were found guilty of luring the woman onto a
bus, raping and torturing her with a metal bar and then throwing
her naked and bleeding onto the road. She died two weeks later.
Violent protests exploded in several cities after the crime,
a reaction commentators and sociologists said reflected a deep
well of frustration that many urban Indians feel over what they
see as weak governance and poor leadership on social issues.
The government, seen as out of touch with the aspirations of
the burgeoning urban middle class, was caught off guard by the
protests.
The case led to the introduction of tougher rape laws in
March, and for the first time open conversation about gender
crime in television debates, social media and even Bollywood.