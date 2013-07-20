UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BHOPAL, India, July 20 An Indian court on Saturday sentenced six men convicted of the gang rape of a Swiss woman to life imprisonment, a lawyer in the case said.
The 39-year-old Swiss woman was raped while camping with her husband in a forest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in mid-March. Three months earlier, a student was gang-raped and beaten in a moving bus and thrown bleeding on to the street in a case that triggered mass protests.
"It was a good judgment. It came early," said Rajendra Tiwari, a lawyer for the government. (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders