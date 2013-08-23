(Adds news of arrest, police chief quotes, details of attack)
MUMBAI Aug 23 A photo journalist was gang-raped
in the Indian city of Mumbai, police said on Friday, evoking
comparisons with a similar assault in New Delhi in December that
led to nationwide protests and a revision of the country's rape
laws.
The attack on Thursday night triggered protests and an
outcry on social media, with many users shocked that it took
place in Mumbai, widely considered to be India's safest city for
women.
One man was arrested on Friday and 20 police teams were
pursuing four men who had been identified, said Mumbai Police
Commissioner Satyapal Singh.
"Mumbai police will do its best to collect all the evidence
- clinching evidence, scientific evidence - so that a fool-proof
case is made out in the court, and they get maximum punishment,"
Singh said. "We will also request the government that this case
be conducted in a fast-track court."
In rowdy scenes in the upper house of parliament, opposition
lawmakers accused the government of not doing enough to protect
women, despite tougher sex crime laws brought in this year.
The victim, who is in her early twenties, was admitted to
hospital in south Mumbai where she was in stable condition, a
hospital official told Reuters by e-mail.
The attack took place shortly before sunset in an abandoned
textile mill in Lower Parel, a gritty former industrial district
that is now one of the city's fastest-growing neighbourhoods of
luxury apartments, malls and bars.
The woman was at the mill on an assignment with a male
colleague. The pair were separated by the attackers and her
colleague was tied up with a belt while she was assaulted, Singh
said.
Several dozen mainly male supporters of the right-wing Shiv
Sena political party gathered with flags and banners outside the
police station where the case was filed. A further protest was
called for later in the afternoon.
Women's safety in India has been in the spotlight this year
following the brutal gang-rape of a 23-year-old student on a
moving bus in New Delhi in December, which led thousands of
Indians to take to the streets in protest. The woman died of her
injuries two weeks later in a Singapore hospital.
The trials of the four men and one juvenile accused of the
December attack are expected to conclude within the next three
weeks. The verdict on the juvenile suspect is set for Aug 31.
Closing arguments in the trial of the four adult suspects
started on Thursday.
Following public outcry over the Delhi attack, India
introduced tougher rape laws in March, which include the death
penalty for repeat offenders and for those whose victims were
left in a "vegetative state".
In contrast to Delhi, Mumbai has long been considered a
safer place for women to travel alone, even at night.
"(Mumbai) has this sense of security ... but these things
make us feel that maybe we are not really that safe," said A. L.
Sharada, director of Population First, a Mumbai-based NGO that
works on women's rights issues.
"Women should be able to move freely and take up work. Why
should we be worrying about something bad happening to us all
the time?"
(Reporting Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI and Shyamantha Asokan
and Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Writing by Shyamantha Asokan;
Editing by John Chalmers)