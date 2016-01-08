* India rapeseed output seen dropping on dry, warm weather
* Farmers say expect less oil content in rapeseed
* Rapeseed acreage down 3.2 percent from a year earlier
By Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, Jan 8 A lag in sowing in India's
parched farms and the warmest winter in some areas in at least
five years could hit rapeseed production and reduce its oil
content, farmers and traders said, raising the prospect of
higher vegetable oil imports.
Prices of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed with the
highest oil content, touched a record high in 2015 after India's
first back-to-back droughts in nearly three decades and
unseasonal rains hit output.
"This year the output of rapeseed will fall and the crop
will also have less oil content due to warm weather and a lack
of water," said Dinesh Garg, a farmer from the key rapeseed
producing state of Madhya Pradesh in central India.
Garg said his rapeseed acreage has shrunk to a third of what
it was last season.
India's overall rapeseed production could fall 7-8 percent,
a trader in the top rapeseed-producing Rajasthan state said,
from an estimated 5 million tonnes last year.
Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.28 million
hectares of land in the sowing season that began Oct 1, 2015,
down 3.2 percent from a year earlier, according to data released
by the federal farm ministry on Friday.
Temperatures in northern and central India last month and so
far in January have been the highest in at least five years for
the period and will impact winter-sown crops, said G.P. Sharma,
meteorology expert at private weather forecaster Skymet.
The government says it is trying to help.
Federal Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Friday the
Indian Council of Agricultural Research has been developing new
varieties of seeds to tackle the effect of climate change on
agricultural productivity. Singh also announced that New Delhi
will launch its first major crop damage insurance scheme for
farmers in the fiscal year starting April 1.
Lower supplies of oilseeds may prompt India, which consumes
18-19 million tonnes of edible oil annually, to boost purchases
of cheaper vegetable oils from top producing countries such as
Malaysia and Indonesia.
In the marketing year ended Oct. 2015, Asia's third largest
economy made record imports of vegetable oil, its third highest
overseas spend after crude and gold.
Higher temperatures and a drop in sowing could also affect
wheat production, though India has robust stocks of the grain.
The following figures are in million hectares. Some numbers
have been rounded off.
Crop 2015/16 2014/15
Wheat 28.17 29.93
Pulses 13.44 13.48
Cereals 5.74 5.23
Rapeseed & Mustard 6.28 6.48
Other Oilseeds 1.17 1.26
Rice 1.71 1.86
Total 56.50 58.25
