BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
NEW DELHI Jan 15 The inter-meeting rate cut by India's central bank indicates a shift in its monetary policy stance, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut, yielding to signs of slowing inflation, while acknowledging the government's efforts to contain the fiscal deficit.
Deputy Finance Minister Jayant Sinha earlier welcomed the rate cut, saying it reflected easing inflation concerns and vindicated the government's efforts to achieve economic growth without stoking inflation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.