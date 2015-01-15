BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
NEW DELHI Jan 15 The inter-meeting rate cut by India's central bank indicates a shift in its monetary policy stance, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise inter-meeting cut, yielding to signs of slowing inflation, while acknowledging government efforts to contain the fiscal deficit.
"It will provide some fillip to the economy both directly and indirectly," Subramanian told television channels CNBC-TV18.
"It does signal a shift in the underlying (monetary) stance going forward."
Helped by plunging global oil prices, India's wholesale price index for December rose just 0.11 percent year-on-year, after staying flat in November, according to data released on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise.
Retail inflation, meanwhile, rose to 5 percent in December -- below the 5.4 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. The RBI is targeting retail inflation of 6.0 percent by January next year.
Subramanian, a former U.S.-based economist who joined the finance ministry in October, said lower oil prices, weak demand and slowing rural wages are expected to keep inflation in check, opening up a window for more rate cuts.
"We can expect strong disinflation going forward," he said. "Therefore, that will create the room for possibly more monetary policy easing." (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.