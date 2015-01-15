(Adds Sinha quotes)
NEW DELHI Jan 15 The Indian finance ministry
welcomed an inter-meeting rate cut by Reserve Bank of India on
Thursday, saying it reflected easing inflation concerns and
vindicated the government's efforts to achieve economic growth
without stoking inflation.
Deputy Finance Minister Jayant Sinha also told Reuters that
the quarter-point rate cut would mark an "inflection point"
after a period of high interest rates.
Sinha said the RBI decision was driven by declines in both
actual and expected inflation, and not by any concerns that
India's economic recovery was losing traction.
"The economy is picking up momentum," Sinha told Reuters in
a brief telephone interview.
"The signs are very positive that economic momentum has
rebounded. We are likely to see a significant acceleration in
growth."
Sinha, a former McKinsey consultant, is a key advocate of
supply-side economics in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team. He
has called for shifting spending to investment and away from
welfare entitlements that have in the past driven up prices.
"The goal is to achieve faster growth which is
non-inflationary," he told Reuters.
