MUMBAI, April 9 India's chances of a sovereign
rating upgrade over the next 12-18 months is greater as
investments are expected to revive, growth to improve and
inflation to stay modest, Moody's sovereign rating analyst Atsi
Sheth said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Moody's upgraded India's sovereign
rating outlook to "positive" from "stable", as it expects the
actions by policymakers will enhance the country's economic
strength in the medium term.
Sheth said the ratings agency would focus on implementation
of infrastructure projects, policy support to investments and
the banking sector's performance against bad loans for a rating
upgrade.
"And now with the positive outlook, we're saying that over
the next 12-18 months, if things continue to improve, the rating
level might also go up," Sheth told Reuters.
"It is likely that there's a greater chance of rating going
up than staying the same or going down."
Sheth said the biggest risks to India's rating upgrade could
emerge from shocks to agriculture which have increased after the
unseasonal rains in India's northern and central grain-growing
parts before the harvest.
In addition, Sheth said global risk aversion, as well as
inability of policymakers to proceed with reforms, could be the
likely hurdles.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)