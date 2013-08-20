MUMBAI Aug 20 Standard & Poor's maintains its
negative outlook on India's BBB- sovereign credit rating, the
rating agency said in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday.
Recent measures taken to restrict capital outflows have
increased uncertainty among foreign and domestic investors, said
Kim Eng Tan, senior director, sovereign and international public
finance, Asia Pacific at S&P.
"If the uncertainty continues, business financing conditions
could deteriorate further and investment growth could slow
further," Tan said.
"India's long term growth prospects could weaken on a
sustained basis, with negative implications for the sovereign
credit fundamentals," he said.
"It is, however, too early now to tell if this scenario
will come to pass. This will be largely dependent on
policymakers' reactions to these latest developments," Tan said.
India has the lowest investment grade rating and S&P is the
only agency which has a negative outlook while Moody's and Fitch
have a stable outlook on India.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)