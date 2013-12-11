BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI Dec 11 India's sovereign rating may come under pressure if general elections due by May next year end up with a hung parliament or with a government unable to push through reforms, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
"If it is a hung parliament or if the government is unable to effect reforms, definitely by implication the rating will come under pressure," said Terry Chan, credit analyst at Standard & Poor's during a teleconference with reporters.
S&P has a "negative" outlook on India's sovereign ratings, meaning any downgrade from its current "BBB-minus" would place the country's debt in so-called "junk." (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.