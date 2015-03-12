NEW DELHI, March 12 India has pitched for a
sovereign credit rating upgrade with Fitch Ratings, after
announcing its federal budget last month, a senior finance
ministry source said.
"India has taken several measures in the budget to cut
fiscal deficit and promote investments. The rating agencies
should consider upgrading sovereign credit rating," the source
told reporters after Indian officials met with Fitch executives
on Thursday.
"India's position is much better among the BRICS group of
countries," the source added.
After the budget, Fitch had welcomed India's efforts to
press on with structural reforms and a push to resolve
bottlenecks that have held up major infrastructure projects, but
said the "less aspiring" fiscal consolidation strategy was
negative for ratings.
Fitch, and major peers S&P and Moody's Investors Service,
rate Indian credit at the lowest investment grade with a
"Stable" outlook.
