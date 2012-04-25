CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Yellen testimony
Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
April 25 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut India's outlook to negative from stable, citing slow progress on its fiscal situation, as well as deteriorating economic indicators.
There is a one in three chance of a downgrade to India's credit rating if external conditions continue to deteriorate, the ratings agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI)
Feb 14 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
(Adds data, background) BRASILIA, Feb 14 Retail sales in Brazil fell sharply in December as Christmas holiday discounts failed to bolster consumption amid a severe recession, government data showed on Tuesday. Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials fell 2.1 percent from November, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE said. It was the steepest drop in sales since January 2016. November data was also sharply revised
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits