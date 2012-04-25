UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales tumble in December despite holiday sales

(Adds data, background) BRASILIA, Feb 14 Retail sales in Brazil fell sharply in December as Christmas holiday discounts failed to bolster consumption amid a severe recession, government data showed on Tuesday. Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials fell 2.1 percent from November, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, statistics agency IBGE said. It was the steepest drop in sales since January 2016. November data was also sharply revised