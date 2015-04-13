MUMBAI, April 13 India's fiscal weakness remains
a vulnerable spot in its sovereign credit profile, ratings
agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday, warning that a
financial or a commodity "shock" may unwind fiscal improvements.
S&P said the government's efforts to rein-in spending
indicated the high priority of fiscal prudence, but warned that
spending on subsidies and heavy government debt remained
concerns.
"Structural fiscal weaknesses continue to be vulnerabilities
of Indian sovereign creditworthiness," S&P credit analyst Kim
Eng Tan said, reaffirming India's BBB- sovereign credit rating
with a "stable" outlook.
"Although India's budgetary performances have strengthened
in recent years, its hard-won fiscal improvements could yet
unwind because of a financial or commodity shock," Tan added.
Last week, Moody's raised India's outlook to "positive",
which brought it a step closer to an upgrade of the credit
rating.
