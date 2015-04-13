(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
MUMBAI, April 13 India's hard-won fiscal
improvements could fail to withstand an external shock, rating
agency Standard and Poor's warned on Monday, given "less than
rock solid" public finances that remain a concern for its
sovereign rating profile.
"While the country's budgetary performances have
strengthened in recent years, its hard-won fiscal improvements
could yet unwind because of a financial or commodity shock," the
rating agency said in a report, citing the need to pay out
costly subsidies and interest on government debt.
The rating agency lauded India's efforts to increase capital
expenditure by more than 25 percent in 2015/16, versus an
average rise of 5.4 percent since 2011/12.
But it expressed concern that the spending plan could also
be hit if India failed to raise the amount targeted from the
sale of stakes in state-run firms.
"Particularly if divestment targets are also not met, the
government could find it necessary to cut capital spending again
to meet its deficit target," S&P said.
The government has a fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of
gross domestic product for the current fiscal year, and has
projected divestment of 695 billion rupees ($11.1 billion) to
help reach it, but many analysts see this income level as
ambitious.
India, constrained by a modest average income level and the
government's weak fiscal position, has a BBB- rating from S&P,
with a "stable" outlook.
Last week, Moody's raised India's outlook to "positive",
bringing the country a step closer to a rating upgrade. Fitch
reaffirmed its BBB-, "stable" outlook.
Major rating agencies give India the lowest investment grade
rating.
The Narendra Modi government, which took power last May
promising faster growth and more jobs, has been moving to
fast-track infrastructure projects and remove policy
uncertainty, as well as cut fuel subsidies.
"Together with the resulting better growth prospects, these
potential developments could also bring about stronger credit
support for the government," S&P said.
