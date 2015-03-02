Atlantia says reports on Italy unit stake sale are inaccurate
MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.
NEW DELHI, March 2 The Reserve Bank of India will be free to use the instruments at its disposal to steer monetary policy under a new inflation targeting regime agreed with the finance ministry, the ministry's economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.
The RBI will have freedom to use its instruments for monetary transmission, Subramanian told reporters after the central bank and the government struck a pact to shift to a policy framework based on targeting consumer price inflation. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Joint Announcement - completion of the disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank