MUMBAI, June 11 The Reserve Bank of India extended the window for airline companies to source working capital loans through the offshore borrowing route until March 31, 2016.

The RBI had earlier extended external commercial borrowings (ECB) under the approval route until March 31, 2015 from Dec. 31, 2013.

The RBI also said eligible borrowers can access ECB for affordable housing under the approval route, for the ongoing financial year 2015-16.

