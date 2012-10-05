UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,235.8200 01/10 3,019.2000 05/10 3,420.5000 29/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,360.6100 28/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,144.3200 27/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,038.2600 26/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,192.3100 25/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,130.1100 24/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,122.5700 22/09 3,019.2000 05/10 3,195.7200 21/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,243.4800 20/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,155.0800 19/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,136.0400 18/09 3,172.5000 21/09 2,946.4300 17/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,255.7000 15/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,481.2400 14/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,221.2400 13/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,187.3400 12/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,342.4800 11/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,146.0900 10/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,188.1700 08/09 3,172.5000 21/09 3,171.0000 07/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,947.0500 06/09 3,156.9000 07/09 2,961.4300 05/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,096.5500 04/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,132.0200 03/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,393.6800 01/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,301.2000 31/09 3,156.9000 07/09 3,175.7400 30/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,262.0100 29/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,249.5700 28/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,244.1700 27/08 3,156.9000 07/09 3,219.7500 25/08 3,156.9000 07/09 2,939.2100 23/08 3,100.7800 24/08 2,974.5500 22/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,006.9800 21/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,300.0800 20/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,301.5000 18/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,276.4300 17/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,192.0700 16/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 15/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,247.4100 14/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,083.8900 13/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,242.6900 11/08 3,142.2000 24/08 3,237.6600 10/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,161.4600 09/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,988.4400 08/08 3,134.6000 10/08 2,892.0600 07/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,039.5500 06/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,174.7600 04/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,177.8400 03/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,176.5700 02/08 3,134.6000 10/08 3,315.0000 01/08 3,134.6000 10/08 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts