BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp Jordan FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,045.3800 07/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,765.7000 06/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,954.9700 05/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,956.1300 04/12 2,882.2000 14/12 3,112.4100 03/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,913.0200 01/12 2,882.2000 14/12 2,812.9200 30/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,755.0900 29/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,878.7400 28/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,862.7000 27/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,868.7100 26/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,108.3100 24/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,057.6700 23/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,950.5700 22/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,825.0000 21/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,908.7900 20/11 2,889.4000 30/11 2,901.3400 19/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,026.7600 17/11 2,889.4000 30/11 3,004.6000 16/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,091.2900 15/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,875.4000 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,910.4900 13/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,912.1000 09/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,822.7600 08/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,723.2800 07/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,690.4600 06/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,933.0400 05/11 2,863.3000 16/11 3,008.1400 03/11 2,863.3000 16/11 2,964.5200 02/11 3,046.4000 02/11 3,074.7400 01/11 3,046.4000 02/11 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.4 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago