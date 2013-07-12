BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
July 12 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 2,545.9600 08/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,716.0100 06/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,821.3300 05/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,824.6500 04/07 2,940.5000 12/07 2,861.6400 03/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,400.1100 02/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 01/07 2,940.5000 12/07 3,391.4300 30/06 2,940.5000 12/07 3,392.2800 29/06 2,940.5000 12/07 3,287.8500 28/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,894.9500 27/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,795.6400 26/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,917.5400 25/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,936.0800 24/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,015.6100 22/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,985.7100 21/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,019.5200 20/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,861.7800 19/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,962.3300 18/06 2,942.4000 28/06 2,921.4600 17/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,219.1300 15/06 2,942.4000 28/06 3,218.3700 14/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,778.9600 13/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,915.1700 12/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,998.1200 11/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,942.7900 10/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,830.2300 08/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,870.1300 07/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,812.3600 06/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,828.9400 05/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,907.9500 04/06 2,892.7000 14/06 2,901.8100 03/06 2,892.7000 14/06 3,086.3700 01/06 2,892.7000 14/06 Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.