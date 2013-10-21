BRIEF-MHM Metals updates on Mercantile Investment takeover offer
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
Oct 21 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,119.3700 15/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,070.1900 14/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,121.4200 12/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,122.9300 11/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,079.1600 10/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,078.6500 09/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,093.1800 08/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,093.6700 07/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,080.8900 05/10 3,033.3000 18/10 3,120.9000 04/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,084.4000 03/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,121.4000 02/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,121.4000 01/10 3,047.1000 04/10 3,242.6300 30/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,315.7000 28/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,273.1900 27/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,100.6800 26/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,118.3000 25/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,091.4300 24/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,139.2300 23/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,178.3100 21/09 3,047.1000 04/10 3,206.6100 20/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,179.7100 19/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,183.9700 18/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,199.8700 17/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,236.0500 16/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,306.5800 15/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,617.9700 14/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,563.6600 13/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1900 12/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,192.1600 11/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,200.7500 10/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 09/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,252.4000 07/09 3,013.8000 20/09 3,305.2400 06/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,168.9100 05/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,177.4200 04/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,192.8800 03/09 3,003.3000 06/09 3,197.3700 02/09 3,003.3000 06/09 Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: